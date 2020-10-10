Two people arrested in Bellaire for aggravated drug trafficking

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) — Bellaire police arrested Matthew J. Martin, 31, of Neffs, Ohio and Brianna Inman, 19, on aggravated drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop.

Police seized approximately 87 grams of methamphetamine, acid, $3100 in cash and a loaded handgun.

The vehicle in which the pair was driving was also seized. It was customized for hauling drugs and had hidden compartments.

Martin had the handgun in a holster strapped to his chest.

Inman is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

Stay with 7News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter