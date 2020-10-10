Two people arrested in Bellaire for aggravated drug trafficking

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) — Bellaire police arrested Matthew J. Martin, 31, of Neffs, Ohio and Brianna Inman, 19, on aggravated drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop.

Police seized approximately 87 grams of methamphetamine, acid, $3100 in cash and a loaded handgun.

The vehicle in which the pair was driving was also seized. It was customized for hauling drugs and had hidden compartments.

Martin had the handgun in a holster strapped to his chest.

Inman is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

