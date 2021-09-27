Two people arrested for allegedly blackmailing victim in Belmont County double murder

Two people have been arrested in connection to a double murder in Belmont County.

Salsa Joe’s owner identified in Belmont County double murder

Detectives with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Guernsey Street in Bellaire and arrested Anthony Michael Dibacco and Maylyn Smith were both arrested and charged with extortion.

Detectives say during the investigation into the death of Thomas and Angela Strussion detectives linked Dibacco and Smith to a plot to extort Thomas Strussion .

Belmont County says the case is still under investigation and detectives are working to determine if the blackmail plot is tied to the murder. Further charges may be filed after the case is reviewed by the Belmont County prosecutor.

Both Smith and Dibacco are being held without bail at the Belmont County Jail