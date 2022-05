BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF)- One person was taken to Wheeling Hospital after two semis crashed on I-70 in Belmont County.

This caused a huge sign to fall on the interstate.

According to OSHP–Crews are on scene right now at mile marker 219 to either repair or remove the damaged sign.

70 Eastbound is closed at this time– OSHP says it should be open shortly

