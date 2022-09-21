UPDATE-11:35 AM: Officials say a red truck belonging to Diversified Service Company stalled out going up the hill. A driver of another truck was allegedly looking at his gauges and came up too quick.

Officials say the driver of the red truck is okay, but the driver of the white truck has minor cuts but will not be going to a local hospital.

Traffic will not be moving for a couple of hours, according to officials.

Two tractor trailers have crashed in Belmont County.

The crash occurred westbound near the I-470 bridge at mile post 6.

Traffic is stopped.

Crews are arriving to the scene to assess the damage and to check for injuries.

According to the viewer video, it looks like the trucks were carrying drywall, and one of the trucks rear-ended another truck.

7News is on the way to scene to get more details, refresh this story for updates.