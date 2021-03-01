Two Weirton Men Arrested On Drug Charges In Belmont County

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- A traffic stop lead to Martins Ferry Police arresting two men from Weirton, West Virginia on drug charges.

Officers say they stopped a 2012 Ford Fiesta for traveling 72- mph in a 50-mph zone and when they approached the vehicle, they could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana.

After a search of the vehicle, officers say they located 4 plastic bags containing suspected cocaine.

Officers say the weight of the cocaine was 152 grams.

Jenard Mychel Young, 31, and Craig Darnell Elmore, 32, of Weirton, West Virginia were arrested for possession of drugs & trafficking drugs.

Both are currently in the Belmont County Jail.