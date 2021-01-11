Two women die in Belmont County house fire

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Ohio Fire Marshal’s investigators are returning to the scene of Friday’s fatal house fire outside Bellaire.



75-year-old Roberta Ponsetti and her daughter, 54-year-old Annette Ponsetti died in the fire at 65720 McGregor Hill Road, according to Belmont County Deputy Coroner Tim Skinner.



Skinner said a neighbor called 911 at 2:34 p.m. Friday, reporting that “there was an explosion then a fire.”



He said the house was a complete loss, and they had to conduct an intense search to find the bodies.

Skinner said two family pets, a dog and a cat, also died in the fire.



He said investigators are continuing their search for answers.