U.S. Marshals searching for 6 Ohio residents in a drug conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and meth in Wheeling

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – The U.S. Marshals are searching for six individuals who are wanted in a drug conspiracy operation that spanned Ohio and West Virginia, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
The Marshals are asking for information leading to the arrests of:
- Dominique Revell Dungey, also known as “Murda,” 28, of Martins Ferry, Ohio
- Tyrone Majette, also known as “Rullo” and “Marlo,” 24, of Martins Ferry, Ohio
- Sihrahn Major, II, also known as “Black,” 24, of Columbus, Ohio
- Antonio Mario Hall, 28, of Cleveland, Ohio
- Damion Jontaz Pippens, also known as “Dolla” and “DJ,” 36, of Euclid, Ohio
- Joseph Garth, also known as “Nephew,” 23, of Bellaire, Ohio
The six men are facing charges in a drug distribution operation that sold cocaine base, also known as “crack,” heroin, methamphetamine, including “ice,” and fentanyl in Ohio County and elsewhere from February 2019 to August 2020. In some instances, the sale of the drugs took place near protected locations such as North Park Apartments, Riverview Towers, Luau Manor, Madison Elementary School, Jensen Playground, Belle Isle Playground, Elks Playground, Bridge Park Playground, West Virginia Northern Community College, Wheeling Central Catholic High School, and Wheeling University.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 304-232-2980.
