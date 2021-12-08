Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival celebrating holidays with Christmas Gala

Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has always been a summertime tradition, but this year, festivities begin this winter with a Christmas Gala.

It’s a sit-down dinner, everything from wine to Italian appetizers to desserts. There’ll also be a traditional Italian cookie table and Chinese auction. The band this year is Ray Massa Eurorhythms. They’re a nationally-known band and have local ties to the area.

Festival organizers say the more people come, the better because it’s all for a special cause.

“The more people that can make it and enjoy time with us, the more money we will make for our scholarship fund. We would love for everyone to attend. It will be a great evening, and it’s all things Italian, good food, good music, and just fun with friends.” Michele Fabbro, festival president

Their Christmas Gala has been around for a couple years, and the scholarship money goes out to students across the valley.

This year’s gala is this Sunday at Undo’s West in Saint Clairsville. They’ll serve appetizers at 4pm and dinner at 5pm.

To get tickets, call (304) 233-1090. Tickets are $40 a person and $75 a couple.