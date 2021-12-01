Union Local High School and Chick-fil-A enter an agreement that’s good for all

MORRISTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) – Union Local High School needed a new video board for the gym and the Chick-fil-A store in St. Clairsville wanted to help.

So, Chick-fil-A will be the official sandwich sponsor of winter sports at Union Local.

Their products will be sold at the concession stands and they’ve paid an advertising fee to the school for three years that will enable the school to purchase a Daktronics high definition scoreboard.

It won’t just be used for sports. We can use it for movie days, graduations, National Honor Society ceremonies and we can have our students take part and create content for it. Zac Shutler, Interim Superintendent

Union Local volleyball was actually the first organization that sold our sandwiches as a fundraiser in their concessions. So, to be able to take it to the next level and work with Union Local, we are excited to be part of it. Stacy Austin, Store Owner/Operator

The fee was $43,000 for three years.

They hope to have the new video board installed in the spring, and revealed for graduation.