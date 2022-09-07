The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him.



The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire.



Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an open event, with no actual service, in which people can come in, watch a video tribute and pay their respects to family members.



Curtis and his two young sons were badly injured in a fire at their home on Cats Run, Powhatan, August 3.



Curtis, 63, died three days later.



His two young boys remain hospitalized in Akron.



Since the house fire, people have left flowers, statues and notes of prayers and support outside the restaurant.



