Unpaid caregivers were honored for the value of their services at a luncheon

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Adult Services Coalition hosted its annual Caregiver Appreciation Luncheon Friday at Senior Services of Belmont County.

The event is meant to give caregivers a few hours for themselves to step away from their responsibilities.

Statistics show that 34.2 million people in this nation care for another person 50 years of age or older.

If they were paid, their work would have a monetary value of more than $470 billion.

This year, due to the pandemic, the luncheon was hosted as a grab-and-go drive through.

Organizers said that caregivers of people with dementia spend an average of nine hours a day working with their relative.