BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an accident at the intersection of State Route 7 and I-470 Monday morning.

Officials say a tow truck driver was out working with a disabled tractor-trailer along the northbound berm at 7:30 a.m.

They say he was standing between the tractor and trailer, trying to disconnect them by removing a pin, when the truck suddenly moved, pinning his leg between the tires of the tractor and the trailer.

They say he was able to call 911 and was transported to an area hospital.

No further information is available at this time.