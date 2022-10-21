BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

If you’d like to update your holiday décor and help some homeless kittens at the same time, mark your calendar for Friday, Oct. 28.

CatStrayShun, the organization that provides all the care for cats at the Belmont County Animal Shelter, is holding a “special needs fundraiser.”

They’ll be at the Ohio Valley Mall Center Court with wreaths, swags, ornaments and decorations.

The proceeds will go to help kittens with medical issues, like Roxy and her siblings.

“We have four of them who need to have an eye removed,” said Candace Fleagane of CatStrayShun. “So the money is going to go for their surgery. And then we have one little kitten from another litter that was thrown out of a car. And it just seems like we have been inundated with so many special needs surgeries this fall that it’s going to take a lot of extra money.”

They will also have some kittens there, available for adoption.

They say even if you’re on a tight budget, you can get five Christmas bulbs for a dollar, and every dollar helps.

It’s from 1 to 7 p.m. on October 28.

They will also hold drawings for a holiday tree, a dog-themed basket and a cat-themed basket.

If you can’t get there, you can still send a donation to Belmont County CatStrayShun, P.O. Box 207, Morristown, Ohio 43759.