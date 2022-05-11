Short-term duration closures will take place along I-470 this Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13, about three miles east of the I-70 interchange for bridge-related work.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and these short closures are expected to last no longer than 15-minutes at a time and are necessary for overhead bridge work at High Ridge Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will assist with rolling roadblocks to slow and stop traffic during this work.

The completion date for the daily closures is Friday. May 13, however, the completion date for the entire project is August 31, 2022.

Similar closures may occur in the future. All work is weather permitting.