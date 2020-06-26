UPDATE: Missing Belmont County man found dead

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s have found the missing Belmont County man dead this afternoon.

Sheriff’s say John Flemming was found near the Ohio Valley mall with a self inflected gun shot wound.

Police also say this happened after he left his vehicle.

Flemming left his residence on Monday, June 22 around 12 PM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter