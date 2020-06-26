UPDATE: Missing Belmont County man found dead

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s have found the missing Belmont County man dead this afternoon.
Sheriff’s say John Flemming was found near the Ohio Valley mall with a self inflected gun shot wound.
Police also say this happened after he left his vehicle.
Flemming left his residence on Monday, June 22 around 12 PM.
