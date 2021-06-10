Upgrades coming to Bellaire’s Great Stone Bridge Viaduct

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s one of the largest and most recognizable historical landmarks in the area and now it’s store for some major upgrades.

The Great Stone Bridge Viaduct in Bellaire was built just after the Civil War and played a major roll in the expansion of early railroad across the nation

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the viaduct.

On Thursday, members of the Great Stone Viaduct Society announced a partnership with Belmont Savings Bank that will make the upgrades happen.

The society was formed in 2012, with the goal of promoting the local history of Belmont County and the surrounding area. They say this project will provide visitors with a new perspective.

We will be putting a trail on the top of bridge on top of the arches with a walking platform. People will be able to walk out on and enjoy. We will also be putting a bike trail that will run from 26th Street. Ed Mowrer, Chairperson, Great Stone Viaduct Society

The historical land mark is not only important to Bellaire, but to Belmont County. It brings a lot of tourists and we commend the folks at the Society for getting the project up and running. Todd Cover, President & CEO, Belmont Savings Bank

They will also building a concrete plaza just behind the viaduct for future festivals and events.

A three-day festival just next to the bridge will commemorate the anniversary on June 25-27.