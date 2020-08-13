US Deputy Energy Secretary tours cracker site

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The nation’s new deputy energy secretary, who was just confirmed last week, came to Belmont County today in his first official trip in office.



Mark Menezes met with community leaders in Shadyside then toured the area near Dilles Bottom that has been prepared for the proposed ethane cracker.





He said the petrochemical project would be the largest of its kind in the entire nation.



He predicted it could lead the nation’s economic recovery when the pandemic is over.



7News asked if he believes it will be built.



“I am an optimist,” Menezes replied. “I do believe it. I have seen it. We have seen the Shell cracker go up in Beaver County. And we believe this PTT project will get across the finish line and we will all share in its success.”



“If we wouldn’t have had the COVID 19 and the pandemic, we would have had a groundbreaking in the middle of June this summer,” said Scott Owens, project coordinator. “That was the ultimate goal. And we were on track with all the financials, we have all the permits, we have everything we need to do the project.”



Owens acknowledged that the recent pullout of Daelim was a setback.



But he said PTTGC is searching diligently for a new financial partner.