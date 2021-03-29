Vacant Bellaire building continues to crumble

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) — A building in Bellaire is continuing to collapse.

Residents of Bellaire say earlier today they heard a large “boom,” and realized the sound had came from the old building located at 3230 Belmont Street.

The vacant building first started to collapse on March 18 but the Bellaire police and fire department acted fast that day to prevent a total collapse.

The road is closed on one side for safety.

Both owners of the building have been notified.

Officials say the building has been vacant for a number of years.