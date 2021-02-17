Vaccination clinic is successful despite setbacks caused by weather

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The COVID vaccine clinic set for Thursday was held one day early to avoid a predicted snowfall.

About 760 people got vaccinations.

They were all in the 65-and-over age group.

And a little schedule change was not about to stand between them and their vaccination.

“We normally have it on Thursday,” said Rob Sproul, Belmont County deputy health commissioner. “But the way the weather report looked, we decided we had to move it up one day.”

The weather also delayed the vaccine shipment they were to give out.

So the health department used doses they had set aside for other clinics.

“Once we receive that, we’ll replenish those,” Sproul said. “But we’re having a little delay due to the weather.”

Adult children were clearly bringing their parents.

“We can see they take care of their parents, they think of their parents, which is great,” he noted. “We’re glad that they bring them out, and glad they got their shots.”

He gave credit to the volunteers, from nursing students to retired nurses who kept their licenses active.

People receiving the shots said they were doing a good job.

“I didn’t even feel it!” said Barbara Wise of Neffs. “He just gave it to me in my left arm and I didn’t even feel it. We were talking, and the next thing I knew, he was putting a bandage on my arm and telling me to come back on March 17.”

Several were heard saying they wanted to get the shots so they could return to their pre-pandemic activities.

But Sproul said he hopes they hold off on that for a while.

“We’re just getting this group vaccinated,” he said. “There’s a lot more to go, to achieve that herd immunity.”