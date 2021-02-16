Belmont County Vaccination Clinic Moved Up Due To Impending Snow

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department’s COVID vaccination clinic set for Thursday, Feb. 18 will be held one day earlier due to predictions of snow.



Officials say it will be held Wednesday from 9 to 3:30.



The 400 patients in the morning will be getting their second dose, and the 400 set for the afternoon will receive their first shot.



They will all be notified of the change, including the site of this week’s clinic and the time of their appointment.



If you’re on the list, be sure to answer your phone, even if it’s an unfamiliar number.



And if you can’t make it to your appointment, or if you’ve gotten the vaccine somewhere else in the meantime, please notify the health department at (740) 695-1202.