Vaccinations go smoothly as news from the nation could be good or bad

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

President Biden says by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine available to vaccinate every adult in the nation.

Belmont County’s deputy health commissioner says that’s tentatively good news.

“If he’s able to accomplish that, then that would get us out of this pandemic very quickly,” said Rob Sproul. “So hopefully he’s able to come through with that.”

Meanwhile, the governor of Texas is lifting all restrictions—including mask mandates, distancing and restaurant limitations.

“I think that might be a little premature,” said Sproul. “Everybody’s moving in the right direction. We need to keep moving in that direction. If you remember last summer when we had the mask mandate, our numbers went down, then everybody thought we were good again, and then the numbers spiked back up. So this might be a little premature. We’ll get there someday. I just don’t think it’s right now.”

Sproul advises even people who have gotten the vaccine to be cautious a little while longer.

Now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved, which one is preferable?

“Which ever dose they are giving,” Sproul answered. “Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna. Whatever vaccine is available at the time of your appointment, take it.”

This week, Belmont County reached a sad milestone, logging its 100th death due to COVID-19.

“It’s unfortunate,” Sproul concluded. “I wish it was zero. But we have met the 100 mark.”