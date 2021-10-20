Vaccines are still being given out in clinics presented by health department

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

First, second and third doses of COVID 19 vaccine were given at Ohio University Eastern on Wednesday.

The Belmont County Health Department had a clinic set up in the gym, and were able to give people whatever dose they needed.

Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul said the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell is an example of why it’s important for immune-compromised individuals to get their booster.

Although Powell was fully immunized, he had not gotten his booster, and died of complications of COVID 19 while he was also battling multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s disease.

“In Colin Powell’s case, he was in very, very bad shape,” noted Sproul. “His immune system was almost non-existent. So building resistance was very difficult with just a regular dose of vaccine. That’s why people are urged to get the booster—to keep up their resistance as much as they can while their systems are very vulnerable. With cancer and everything else, it really wrecks their system.”

There was one vaccine they couldn’t give out—the flu vaccine.

Sproul said it’s been so popular this season, they’ve run out.

He said that’s in stark contrast with last winter, when the health department sent back 250 unused doses to the state at the end of the season.

He urges people to seek out their flu shot from other providers, if they haven’t gotten it yet.