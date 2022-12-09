BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A vehicle accident Friday evening caused some traffic issues in St. Clairsville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash happened just past the Sheetz on Route 40. Traffic was stopped for a period in both directions, but did reopen, though the traffic was backed up for some time.

Our crews on the scene tell us the crash also caused damage to a utility pole, with crews responding to fix the damage.

Details on the cause of the crash or the status of the driver are limited but stay with 7NEWS as more information becomes available.