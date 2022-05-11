BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Traffic is moving again on I-70 West near Morristown after a crash involving a truck pulling a camper.

The driver, 76-year-old Patricia Almes of the Pittsburgh area, lost control of the vehicle and began to fishtail in the road just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Tim Cunningham of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He said the camper ended up overturned in the road and the truck crashed on top of the guardrail.

Sgt. Cunningham said Almes was cited for failure to maintain control and taken to Barnesville Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Her passenger, Clarence Shank Jr., and their two dogs were not injured.

The crash occurred just east of Exit 208 in Morristown.