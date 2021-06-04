Veterans Service Office cuts ribbon on new Bellaire location

Bellaire, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County’s Veterans Service Office is more prepared than ever to help veterans through any challenges they may face.

They’ve just opened a new location at Imperial Plaza in Bellaire and welcomed service members to an open house this afternoon.

The office already helps vets with bills, claim filings and paperwork, and their new building will allow them to do even more.

For example, veterans can now stop in and relax before the office takes them to medical appointments in Pittsburgh.

The staff says no one should have to struggle in silence.

I just want them to know that if they come to one of our offices, somebody is going to help them. If they have a question, they’re going to get helped. If they need paperwork filled out, they’re going to get helped. And if for some reason we can’t help them with something, we will help them find somebody who will. Cindy Maupin, Executive Director

Service offices like this one are in all 88 Ohio counties.

Maupin says the staff is trained several times a year on how to file claims, and they’re ready to help veterans get the treatment they deserve.