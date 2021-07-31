Wag your tail! Today is National Mutt Day.

(WTRF) — Today is National Mutt Day!

Also known as National Mixed Dog Breed Day, it was created in 2005.



Mixed breeds have made their way into our hearts into our lives…and on the silver screen –from Benji to Old Yeller.



There are millions of mixed breed dogs in shelters, waiting for people to recognize their awesome qualities

“Mixed breeds are healthwise better, you know. They’re not predisposed to anything. They’re all mixed with everything. They usually live longer, less health issues. And shelter mutts are the best because it really seems, we’ve had people tell us, that they’re more appreciative because they haven’t had a good life. Lisa Williams, Belmont County Dog Warden

She says by the time a dog ends up in a shelter, he’s generally been through a lot.



Williams says once they get adopted, they actually smile.



And there are TWO National Mutt Days every year.



Today–July 31st….and also December 2nd.



By the way, all the dogs you’re seeing in this video are available for adoption at the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Look for the video here tonight and on our 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.