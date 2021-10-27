Walk-in booster clinic Thursday will feature all three brands

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Whether your original COVID 19 shots were Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you won’t need to mix and match—they’ll have what you need.

The Belmont County Health Department has gotten a lot of calls and requests for boosters with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

So Thursday (10/28) they are holding a mass booster clinic at the OUE gymnasium from noon to 7 p.m.

All you need to bring is your vaccination card and your ID.

They say nearly 100 people have already preregistered online, but they’ll also welcome walk-ins.

The qualifications for getting your booster have been loosened a bit.

Now it’s available to anyone 65 or older—or to anyone 18 or older who works or lives in a high-risk setting.

They are aware this event may draw a lot of people.

“We are ready for that,” said Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul. “We have plenty of staff members scheduled to be there, and we can call in more from our office—just two minutes away—if needed.”

If you can’t make it Thursday, they have two more clinics scheduled at OUE’s gym—on November 4 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days.