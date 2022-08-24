BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Bellaire Sons Of Italy Lodge is probably best known for their homemade Italian sausage sandwiches.



But they have another contribution to the culture as well.



They’re offering Italian language classes starting Oct. 4.



Francesca Maluzzi of Rome will teach them.



The classes are one hour, once a week, for 10 weeks.



“We’re going to split it up into intermediate and beginners’ classes,” said Judge Frank Fregiato, Sons Of Italy Lodge member. “So if you’ve had nothing at all to do with the Italian language, you’re welcome to come. And if you’re a pro at it, you’re welcome to come. And the good thing is, if you travel to Italy, it’s more fun if you know the basics.”



Judge Fregiato says Italian is the language of love and the language of good food–which is often the same thing!



The classes cost $60 per person.



To sign up, you can call (740) 699-2134.



Will there be homework involved?



Judge Fregiato says you can delve as deeply–or skim as lightly–as you’d like.