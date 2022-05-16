A wanted Jefferson County man was flown out in a medical helicopter on Monday after he crashed his side-by-side during a police chase.

Officials say 39-year-old Brandon Lee Billingsley from Rayland, Ohio crashed his side-by-side in St.Clairsville when they received a tip he was near Whiteside Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

Police and deputies were looking for Billingsley after a warrant was out for his arrest after he crashed a car and ran from officials on Sunday.

The chase ended when Billingsley crashed into a light pole.

Billingsley was wanted for Felonious Assault; Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer; Motor Vehicle Theft; Possession of Stolen Property, and Probation Violation.

