WATCH LIVE: Belmont County Murder Press Conference

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW/WTRF) — Officials at Belmont County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss new details in the murder investigation of a Barnesville woman and the disappearance of an Akron Children’s Hospital nurse, who has now been located.

Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team the suspect and 45-year-old Thoue Nichole Bronowski were found in Louisiana Tuesday. The suspect reportedly got in a shootout with FBI agents. Sources say the suspect and one FBI agent were shot. The condition of the suspect is not known. The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sources also say Bronowski was rescued from the scene.

She had been missing for over a week. Her mother was killed Thursday. Law enforcement officials recovered a burned out car in Cleveland believed to belong to the victim.

Bronowski’s duties as a nurse included working at Akron Public Schools. The district said they are hoping she is okay and will be able to be reunited with her family and friends soon.

7News will live stream the Belmont County press conference at 11:30 AM on the 7News Facebook Page.