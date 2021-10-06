WATCH: Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper saves drivers life in Belmont County

An Ohio Highway State Patrol (OHSP) Trooper is being honored for his heroic action after a crash occurred on Interstate 70 near mile marker 215 in Belmont County.

The crash happened on early Sunday, May 23, 2021, where the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer struck the rear of an SUV.

The SUV then veered off the road, overturned, and caught fire, according to OHSP.

When Trooper Dan Moran arrived on the scene, the video above shows the driver of the SUV was trapped inside the vehicle as it started to catch on fire while motorists stopped and tried to assist

Trooper Moran reacted quickly and grabbed a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Trooper Moran was able to cut the seatbelt and pulled the driver out the window.

The full video of the heroic act can be seen above.

Trooper Moran is being honored on Wednesday with a recognition award.

