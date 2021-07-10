Watch out! It’s a very bad year for ticks.

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department warns this is a very bad year for ticks–and consequently for Lyme disease.



They urge pet owners to make sure their pets are protected with preventive measures–whether collars, chews or drops.

And people need to be vigilant too –for themselves and their children.

Check yourselves for ticks. Check again when you go out in the field.

There are a lot of pesticides you can put on around your ankles, your clothes, to try and keep the ticks off of you. But again when you get home you need to see if there are any ticks on you because we’re seeing again an uptick in Lyme Disease and unfortunately that’s in pets and humans.

If you find a tick embedded in your skin, remove it with tweezers, making sure to get the entire tick out.



Then clean the area with rubbing alcohol.



And flush the tick down the toilet.



If you develop a fever, chills, aches or a rash, see your doctor immediately.