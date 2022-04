BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Water will be shut off in downtown Bellaire, Route 214 and all of North Bellaire from midnight Sunday, April 24 through midnight Monday.

Officials say a contractor will be installing valves throughout the village.

After water service is resumed, a 48-hour boil order will follow.

They urge residents to draw water beforehand for use during the outage.

They say there will be other shutoffs in the near future.