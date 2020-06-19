Watson, Duda honored for heroic rescue in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Two homes in Bellaire were damaged by a fire earlier this month, and two of the heroes from that day were honored this evening at the Bellaire Council meeting.

Lieutenant J.J. Watson of the Bellaire Police and Diane Duda were honored for their heroic rescue of two people upstairs in one of the homes. Diane spotted the flames as she was driving by the house fires, when Officer Watson pulled up behind her.

The two lead those individuals in the house to safety.