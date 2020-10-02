“We can show that it works”; Health department praises quarantine protocols

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – COVID-19 quarantine may be inconvenient, but it works.

That’s the message the Belmont County Health Department is sending after a few cases were discovered in schools.

It works, it’s not the most popular, but we can show that it works. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul explained after the positive case at Leona Middle School, 18 people were quarantined. None of those children showed signs and symptoms.

People following quarantine guidelines also stopped the spread of Coronavirus at St. Mary’s in Martins Ferry. The person who tested positive, was never actually never inside the school.

This person was under quarantine already, so, if we had not quarantined that individual, they could have been back in the school and effected other kids in the school and we would of had to quarantine many other kids.” “It works, it’s not the most popular, but we can show that it works.

Sproul credits the schools for creating plans where kids are spread out and enforcing mask wearing.