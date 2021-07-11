“We pulled through the pandemic in pretty good shape,” says Belmont County commissioner.

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) —

When the pandemic began, Belmont County commissioners were deeply concerned for the county’s finances.



Because most of that county’s income is generated through income tax.

***Child Tax Credit payments begin this week: Here’s why you may want to opt out.***



Commission President Jerry Echemann said, at the time, they were “extremely concerned that things wouldn’t work out and people might have to be laid off.”



But now, as they craft the budget for the coming year, they are greatly relieved.

None of that came to pass fortunately. We’re just happy that things worked out better than what we thought. And a lot of this was government intervention in Washington, helping all the municipalities and counties and things of that nature. We were careful. But no one ever had to be laid off here. The sales tax held up reasonably well. We pulled through the pandemic in pretty good shape.” Belmont Commission President Jerry Echemann



