Weekend water breaks prompted water shortages & outages in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Three water breaks in the Blaine area over the weekend caused water outages or low pressure to several areas.



Crews are still in the process of repairing the last of the breaks, according to officials at the Belmont County Sanitary Sewer & Water District.



Affected areas include:

Blaine Chermont Road

North Lawn (Sky View Drive and Mariba Drive-Route 647-Barnes Road-

Treadway Road

Beech Spring Road

Florence-Deep Run

Blaine Barton Road

Farmington-Nixon Road



Residents who need water can take their containers to any of three places:

Yorkville City Building /City Building

Sunset Heights Fire Department

Colerain Fire Department (but call ahead to ensure someone will be there.)



Once water service returns, there is a 48-hour boil order for water consumption only. (Boiling is not necessary for bathing, laundry, cleaning, or watering plants.)