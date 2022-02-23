Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- When you see a logo, more times than not a professional graphic artist is the creator behind it.

But one local animal shelter has college students helping them rebrand, and as it turns out, it’s not just about a new look, but finding homes for their furry friends.

Logos like this grab your attention, but the creators behind this one may surprise you.

Brianna Hamon and three other West Liberty students are helping the Belmont County Animal Shelter rebrand.

“We want everyone to know that this is the official county run shelter, and a part of doing that is creating the new logo.” Brianna Hamon, West Liberty Student

They’ve planned the campaign on their own from creating pet profiles to the new logo, and for the next few months, they’re taking over the shelter’s social media.

“We will be working on pet profiles, which will feature all of the dogs at the shelter. We will be focusing on TikTok, Twitter, as well as Instagram.”

It’s not only for a new look but to help furry friends find their forever home.

“Something to realize is that the shelter is not this animals permanent home, and obviously, at the end of the day, we want to help them find their forever home. We just hope that’s someone comes in here and not only saves The life this animal but the animal saves the life of the owner.” Brianna Hamon, West Liberty Student

And now until may, the students hope their project does just that: help these furry friends get adopted.