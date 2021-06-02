What do you want to see in Bellaire?

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) — What would people like to see in Bellaire?

Village officials recently conducted a survey to answer that question.

The survey responses are in……and the Community Improvement Corporation is surprised.

The executive director says they received 306 responses, and they were all thoughtful serious answers that showed people are passionate about the village. 63 percent of the respondents were from Bellaire, the rest were from nearby towns and even other states. They all were clear about what’s needed in the All American Town.

People want to see retail in the downtown area. And of course in order to do that, they want to see things cleaned up. Dilapidated buildings need taken care of. Access to walking trails, bike paths and better access to the Ohio River for recreation.

Eighty percent of respondents said they would visit the downtown multiple days a week if it had more restaurants, shops and recreation.

Many said they wanted to see increased safety and security and better support for libraries, churches and nonprofits