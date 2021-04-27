Wheeling Man Arrested In Bellaire For Allegedly Masturbating In Parked Car

Countdown To The Draft

Countdown To The Draft

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan says a man was allegedly masturbating in a car in a parking lot Monday afternoon.



Chief Flanagan says two juvenile girls walking through the lot witnessed the alleged behavior.



He says a witness called 911 at 12:19 PM and gave them detailed information, identifying the vehicle.



Flanagan says police found the car soon afterward at 12:20 PM, parked outside another business.



He says the man, Austin Morris of Wheeling, is jailed on a charge of public indecency.

Flanagan said the case is over.