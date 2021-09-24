Wheeling man charged with 5 Bellaire arsons

Jason Kincannon, 25 years old, is currently in prison in Huttonsville, WV, according to Bellaire police.

Bellaire Police say Kincannon has been the suspect of the 5 Bellaire arsons since the beginning and they now have video evidence of Kincannon admitting to the crimes.

Police say the first fire started in 2016 in the basement of the 7Inn and was put out quickly.

Next, police say Kincannon set a tarp on fire at the Bardwill’s store.

Then a dumpster at Advanced Auto in Bellaire

Following up with an abandoned house on 41st and Trumbull.

The final arson was on Monroe St where a fireman fell off a ladder and broke both his legs, who is now fully recovered.

Prosecutor is working on the paperwork today.