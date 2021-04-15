Wheeling man charged with Felony Rape of a Child Under age 10

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) —

Robert Eugene Wilson, 50, of Eoff Street in Wheeling is in the Belmont County Jail charged with Felony Rape of a Child Under 10, known to him, according to Belmont County prosecutor Kevin Flanagan.

Flanagan said the FBI initiated the investigation, then turned the case over to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office after the interception of a photo on Wilson’s phone.

On April 14, Belmont County Sheriff Office Detectives arrested Wilson age 50 after an arrest warrant was signed by Judge Trouten of the Eastern Division Court. Wilson is charged with Felony Rape of a Child under ten years of age according to Sheriff Dave Lucas in a statement released today.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives were contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and given a tip that lead to this arrest according to Lucas.

Wilson is being held without bond in the Belmont County Jail according to Lucas and jail personnel.

Evidence uncovered in this case was particularly graphic and indicative of a sexual predator with more than one victim.

The Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office is also reviewing this investigation and may file additional charges. If convicted Wilson is facing life without parole.

Sheriff David Lucas is asking the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (740) 695-7933 if they have any information related to this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.