Wheeling man killed in tragic accident in Bridgeport

PEASE TOWNSHIP, BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio Highway Patrol has released more details about the fatal crash in Belmont County this morning, including the name of the person killed:

Truck rolls over on van in Bridgeport causing fatality

“The St. Clairsville post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on November 3, 2021 at approximately 10:01 a.m. The crash occurred on US 250 near milepost 7 in Pease Township, Belmont County.

One driver was operating a 2007 International dump truck and trailer east on US 250. The trailer was loaded with an excavator.

John Santimarino Jr, age 55, of Wheeling, was operating a 2015 Dodge van westbound US 250.

The truck was negotiating a turn when the trailer and excavator overturned into the westbound lanes of travel, striking the vehicle driven by Santimarino.

Santimarino was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified passenger in the Santimarino vehicle was transported to Wheeling Hospital in critical condition.

Assisting at the scene were the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Martins Ferry Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Colerain Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Barton Fire Department, Sunset Heights Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Belmont County EMA and Belmont County Coroner’s Office.”