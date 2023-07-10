BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Three counties in Ohio are about to be designated as a world heritage site by UNESCO–the U.N. Education Scientific and Cultural Organization.

That’s an honor reserved for things like the Eifel Tower and the Grand Canyon.



There are only 24 world heritage sites in the entire United States.



And until now, none in Ohio. So these three counties–Ross, Licking and Warren—will draw tourists from all over the world, to see their native American mounds.

What will that that mean for the Ohio Valley? Belmont County is going to get some of their overflow.

Petroglyphs will draw tourists to Belmont County, and it has started already. The tourism office is getting requests from all over the world for their guidebooks. That’s because serious history buffs who want to see the Native American mounds will also want to see the petroglyphs carved in stone just outside Barnesville.

“It’s a sandstone boulder that was carved by the Native Americans that has symbols and things that were available in the Barnesville area way back when those carvings were made. So we’re excited to have that as well as some of our other museums and heritage sites here in Belmont County.” Jackee Pugh

Belmont County Tourism Director

The Barnesville petroglyphs are also called Track Rocks. They depict deer, birds, a bear and the sun.



There’s a field trip going there Thursday, starting out at 9:30 a.m. from the Barnesville Victorian Mansion Museum on State Route 800. It’s led by an anthropologist from the ODNR. No registration is required for the tour, and it is free of charge, but donations are welcome. They urge participants to wear comfortable, sturdy shoes.

Visit the Belmont County Tourism website for more information.