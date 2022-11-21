UPDATE: The office of the Fire Marshal in the state of Ohio says there is no indication of foul play. The office also says the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The building is a total loss, after three floors and the roof has collapsed says the State Fire Marshal.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Today, at 10 AM, Wilson’s Furniture re-opened for business.

You might be asking yourself: How? With the building a total loss.

Sofas, love seats, and recliners are held in an off-site warehouse, which was untouched by the smoke.

The furniture is now being sold next door at “Wilson’s Mattress.”

Owner Jason Wilson says with Black Friday this week, the family took the weekend to pick up the pieces of a “significant loss.” But now, it is time to move.

​​​​​​​​​​​​”Obviously, we shed some tears Friday night. We talked about our family’s legacy. The Valley has been wonderful to us. Frankly, other furniture stores have been wonderful to us. Who, some would say are our competitors. They’re really not. They’re our friends.” Jason Wilson, Owner of Wilson’s Furniture

You might be asking how you can help this 124-year-old business rebuild from the ashes?

Wilson says to consider gifting that new loveseat to a loved-one this holiday season from Wilson’s Mattress turned “Furniture” today.

As for the cause of the fire, the State Fire Marshal showed up Monday morning to investigate.

Stay with 7NEWS for the latest.