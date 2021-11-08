Woman arrested in Shadyside on drug charges and endangering children

A woman was arrested by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office in Shadyside after the Bellaire Police got what they call a ‘fentanyl source.’

Police say they have been trying to investigate death after a man died in Bellaire from overdosing on heroin with fentanyl.

27-year-old Alexandria Taylor was arrested in Shadyside with 2 kids in the house. Police say the kids are currently safe with a family member.

Bellaire Police say they ended up getting 5-6 ounces of pure fentanyl and that they really get a fentanyl supplier.

Taylor is currently in the Belmont County Jail on charges of Trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and endangering children.

Stick with 7News for updates.