Woman arrested in Shadyside on drug charges and endangering children

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

A woman was arrested by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office in Shadyside after the Bellaire Police got what they call a ‘fentanyl source.’

Police say they have been trying to investigate death after a man died in Bellaire from overdosing on heroin with fentanyl.

27-year-old Alexandria Taylor was arrested in Shadyside with 2 kids in the house. Police say the kids are currently safe with a family member.

Bellaire Police say they ended up getting 5-6 ounces of pure fentanyl and that they really get a fentanyl supplier.

Taylor is currently in the Belmont County Jail on charges of Trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and endangering children.

Stick with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter