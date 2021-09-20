Woman convicted in biggest meth bust in county’s history is sent to prison

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Melanie Brado was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday for her role in the biggest meth bust in Belmont County’s history.

Her defense attorney said she was just an innocent victim of Benjamin Cutlip, the main perpetrator in the case, and that she had no prior felony convictions.

Common Pleas Judge John Vavra said evidence in the trial showed that the was “the brains of the operation.”

As for the lack of felonies, the judge said she has a long list of other convictions.

She has misdemeanor convictions for assault, theft, driving under suspension—there are six of those, drug possession, two public intoxication, cruelty to animals, reckless operation, disorderly conduct, expired registration and unauthorized use of license plates. Judge John Vavra

Brado will also forfeit $3,700 found at the scene of the meth bust and will have her drivers license suspended for five years.