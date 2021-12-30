Woman dies in Belmont County crash

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene late Tuesday night after a crash in Belmont County according to the state highway patrol in Ohio.

Troopers say, Michael Paul, age 39 of Martins Ferry, was driving a 2008 BMW 335 when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned while traveling west on CR 4.

The highway patrol says Paul sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Cumberland Trail EMS to Wheeling Medical Park.

The passenger, Bethany Paul, age 34, died at the scene.

Troopers believe that alcohol is a factor in the crash.

No charges have currently been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

Colerain FD and Barton FD assisted on the call

