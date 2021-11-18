Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Belmont County

A woman died in a motorcycle crash in Belmont County on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Ronald S. Colvini, age 33, of Lafferty, was traveling west on County Rd 10 near TR 375 around 9:40 PM when he struck a deer.

OSHP says Colvini sustained major injuries and was transported by STAT MedEvac to UPMC from EORH.

The passenger Jacqueline Nester, age 45, was transported to EORH where she was pronounced dead.

OSHP says the driver, Colvini, was wearing a helmet but Nester was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Colvini was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson FXDX1 Dyna Super Glide Sport.

The crash is currently under investigation.