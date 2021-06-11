Woman discovered on rural road tells authorities she was kidnapped in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A construction worker reportedly discovered a woman in distress along a rural road outside Barnesville Friday morning.
——>Three Years Later: Belmont County Couple Missing<—–
The woman is telling authorities she had been kidnapped.
Belmont County Chief Deputy James Zusack says it was on an extremely rural road off Route 800.
He said a vehicle is being towed from the scene, and the woman is being interviewed to determine what happened.
No suspect has been apprehended at this time.
Stick with 7News for updates.