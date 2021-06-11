Woman discovered on rural road tells authorities she was kidnapped in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A construction worker reportedly discovered a woman in distress along a rural road outside Barnesville Friday morning.

The woman is telling authorities she had been kidnapped.



Belmont County Chief Deputy James Zusack says it was on an extremely rural road off Route 800.



He said a vehicle is being towed from the scene, and the woman is being interviewed to determine what happened.



No suspect has been apprehended at this time.

